Jake Roberts Says WWE Is “Feeling The Heat” From AEW, Reveals He’s Purchased Property In Oklahoma

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says WWE is feeling the heat:

Well, they feel the heat. You know, competition is good for everybody. It makes people step up their game. Obviously, I’m gonna tell you who I’m going for – AEW and just because I want to. I think they have a good product. It’s a different product and different is good, especially with where WWE is and different is good. At the end of the day, competition is good because it just makes people go out there and work harder and that’s great for the fans. The fans reap the benefits of that.

Update on his recent surgery:

I feel pretty good just getting over a surgery… on my hand and wrist. I had to have a couple of ligaments cut and my little finger remodeled. Then it was carpal tunnel and they snipped the ligament in my elbow also. Fun and games – wear and tear.

Says he’s bought a place in Oklahoma and plans to start enjoying his life:

I’m going to Oklahoma. I’ve got a place there now of my own. So I can make my own rules! I’m going to start enjoying my life, man. When you’re a wrestler, the joy that you have is in the ring. I can’t do that anymore. So I need to find my joy, man. And I think I figured it out.

