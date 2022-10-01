On the latest episode of “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler and writer talked about the most painful in-ring injury he suffered, which was a ripped pectoral on an attempted clothesline against Andre the Giant.

“I remember going down and I thought I broke my shoulder,” said Roberts. “I’m just holding my shoulder and I’m wiggling my fingers, you know, trying to get the feeling back in them; and Andre reached down, and grabbed me by the hand and jerked me to my feet, which stretched that back out again. At which point, I decide I’m going to sleep. I passed out from the pain and when I woke up, Andre’s got me in a bearhug and he’s singing to me.”

Roberts also suffered a broken sternum (twice) in two matches against Vader.

“He crushed me in the corner and broke my sternum,” said Roberts. “A broken sternum is real painful because it takes a long time to heal; and if you sneeze or cough, you want to rip your eyeballs out. It hurts so bad.”