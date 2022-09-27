On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake Roberts spoke about his run with WWE during one of his biggest battles with sobriety, and how “The Snake” had a savior in the Undertaker. Highlights from the interview are below.

When he was struggling with sobriety he had to do an angle with Jerry Lawler, who poured whiskey on him in a segment:

“I was really struggling with my sobriety. And I can’t say boys will be boys because boys can be a**holes. They were constantly putting things in my bag that shouldn’t have been there. Taking chances with my damn well-being because they were putting drugs in my damn suitcase I didn’t know were there. And I would find sh*t in there. You know, paraphernalia and stuff. It was just horrible, man.”

On the Undertaker cutting a promo to stand-up for him:

“At some point, we went to Europe and Undertaker heard them getting on me with some pretty, pretty hot and heavy comments. You know, ‘Pussy. You used to be a f*cking man.’ You know? yatta yatta yatta. You know, this, that, and the other. It was some pretty rough stuff going. And Undertaker used to sleep under the bus. You know, there’s a compartment for luggage and he goes in there and sleeps while they ran down the road. You know he’s a dead man, right? So he had the bus pull over. And he got up and cut a promo in my favour. He told them You don’t want him to go back to being the guy who he used to be, he’ll kill every f*cking one of you. It was pretty rough man. And that was a really bad angle. Even Lawler didn’t want to do it. I didn’t know it at the time and Lawler didn’t want to do it. I thought he was enjoying it a little bit too much. And I had some harsh feelings for Jerry until him and I sat down and talked about it. Now we’re good.”

