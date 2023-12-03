Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Triple H and his more while covering Survivor Series 1996. Here are the highlights:

On Triple H in 1996:

“It was an iffy gimmick. But I saw him grow in so many different ways. His psychology was getting there, and I enjoyed working with him and teaching him. He had that taste, man.”

On the concept of a buried alive match:

“Good TV. That’s all. Good TV.”

On Chris Candido:

“He was a little too small, but he got over, man. If he was around now, he’d be tearing it up.”

