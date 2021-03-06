WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke with Inside the Ropes about today’s wrestlers using his signature DDT maneuver, and how the move, which Roberts won most of his matches with, has turned into a high-spot. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks guys have messed up the move by making it a high-spot:

Well, you know, the guys have really messed up with using it as a high spot just to show all the fans that they’re not as good as I was. So, every time they use it, it reminds people how good I was. So I think it was pretty funny.

Says the DDT isn’t the only move that is not used properly but believes AEW is attempting to make wrestling better: