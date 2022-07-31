WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the momentum that AEW has right now. Here is what he had to say (via Wrestlezone.com):

“There’s a whole world out there that’s still wanting more and more, and they don’t like the flavor that WWE is putting out there. For a long time, Vince was the only game in town. Well, he’s not the only game in town anymore. There’s a new game, and it’s getting attention. It’s getting momentum going, and that’s the thing about momentum. Once it gets going, it starts to snowball once it snowballs, it’s unstoppable. And Tony and they are getting close to that point. And I hope to hell they do it, man. I hope to be a part of it. I haven’t been on TV in several months now, but I guess they’re saving me for a special occasion. I don’t mind; I’m still getting paid. So I’m pretty happy.”