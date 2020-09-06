WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vilet to talk all things pro wrestling, including how he got paired with Lance Archer and why he doesn’t think talent is getting over today. Highlights can be found below.

On getting paired with Lance Archer:

A phone call, man. [AEW] came with the idea and they asked me if I’d be interested, and I said, ‘Well, sure.’ They wanted me for ten weeks, and then after that ten weeks was up, they just said, ‘Please stay,'” recalled Roberts. ‘Okay,’ And it was just great timing because had the virus not been going on, I’d have been out doing my shows all the time and I wouldn’t have had time to do them. So now it worked out to where I can do both, and I’m hopeful, real hopeful, that I’ll be able to start my comedy shows again come November, December. And I got a book coming real soon, so yeah.

Why talent these days are not getting over:

The talent today, they don’t know how to get over. Wrestling today is all for visual. In my day, it wasn’t; it was through the heart, it was emotional. I wanted to hook you up emotionally, and the thing about the difference is visual lasts a split second then the brain wants something fresh. But emotionally, if I hook you up one time, I’ve got you for the rest of your life because you’ll always go back to that moment,” stated Roberts. “So, hey man, good for me because they’re [WWE] still selling s–t on me. It’s kind of freaky.

