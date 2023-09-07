Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that AEW should do more with Luchasours, who is currently the TNT Champion. Here are the highlights.

On what he would change about Luchasours’ gimmick:

“Yeah, I think he could be used better too. Man, I don’t know what I would do, but, I mean, I like the gimmick. It’s interesting. It’s fun for the kids. Definitely a baby face, though. I’d keep him as a babyface with that gimmick. I would.

On Chyna:

“You know, I didn’t get to see enough stuff. I really didn’t. And I regret it. But I didn’t. I didn’t get an opportunity to really see a lot of her stuff.”

