Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast.

During it, Roberts joined AEW in March 2020 and was immediately paired with Lance Archer. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer hasn’t been seen on television in months due to his health issues and Archer working in Japan.

Roberts said he would love to help AEW talent with promos.

“There’s not much interaction with the younger talent. There are a few guys at AEW that welcome me being there. Everyone is kind, don’t get me wrong, but that’s it. I’d like so much more,” he said. “I wish AEW would use me in a position where I was helping people with interviews because I do know how to do that and I can certainly help a few people that are struggling, and there are a few that struggle. You can always get better on interviews, you’re never great. Dory Funk once told me, ‘If you ever think you had the perfect match,’ and this is how I feel about interviews, ‘then you should go backstage, take off your trunks, take off your boots, put them in a pile, spray lighter fluid and burn them. You don’t deserve to be in the ring anymore if you think you’ve had a perfect match. There is no such thing as a perfect match, you can always make it better.’ Same thing with interviews.”

