Jake Roberts says his WCW deal fell far short of what he had been offered before Bill Watts took charge. Going Ringside resurfaced the story in an October 21 clip from its August interview with Roberts, who recalled receiving about one-tenth of the promised money. In the full interview, he also identified his rivalry with Sting as a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating run.

“Yeah, they were being ran by a guy by the name of Bill Watts at the time. And I never got along with him. … But before I could sign my contract, Bill Watts took over and tore it up. And I was given about 1/10 of what I’d been promised.”

When Scott Johnson asked which WCW feud he had enjoyed, Roberts named Sting before explaining what still bothered him about that run.

“Yeah, that was a good time, but there was so much more I could have done. And that’s what pisses me off is what you lose and don’t get a chance to do.”

Roberts’ account offers another perspective on WCW’s contract disputes, a subject Erik Watts recently discussed in his own account of leaving the company. Tell us in the comments which other WCW rivalry you would have liked to see Roberts pursue.

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Tim Rose and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link back, and tag Going Ringside