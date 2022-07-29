WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably what the Master of the DDT thinks about the retirement of Vince McMahon, and how this gives Tony Khan a further opportunity to cement his name in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

His thoughts on Vince finally retiring:

“I didn’t know if he’d retire or if somebody would kill him first. I really didn’t because he’s pissed off a lot of friggin people, man. And sometimes money can get you out of shit. But all it takes is one loose nut to put a shell in your ass that stops everything. And I always thought that it would be something along the lines of FOX television. Maybe that might try it and throw the ball out there as AEW has. AEW, they’re taking it to him right now. And I hope to hell that helps Tony [Khan] keep pushing and keeps going and grabbing. Because it’s all available, you just got to have the balls to go out and get it.

How Vince and WWE are no longer the only game in town right now:

“There’s a whole world out there that’s still wanting more and more, and they don’t like the flavor that WWE is putting out there. For a long time, Vince was the only game in town. Well, he’s not the only game in town anymore. There’s a new game, and it’s getting attention. It’s getting momentum going, and that’s the thing about momentum. Once it gets going, it starts to snowball once it snowballs, it’s unstoppable. And Tony and them are getting close to that point. And I hope to hell they do it, man. I hope to be a part of it. I haven’t been on TV in several months now, but I guess they’re saving me for a special occasion. I don’t mind; I’m still getting paid. So I’m pretty happy.”

