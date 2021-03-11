WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts was the latest guest on the Rasslin with Brandon Walker show to discuss his role for AEW, and how he still dreams of a potential in-ring return. Highlights are below.

How much AEW takes care of their roster:

That’s one of the things I commend [AEW] for. Their love and care of the athletes. They have people in the back who know how to handle injuries and know how to handle me.

Wanting one more match:

It’s still difficult. I still want to do more and I haven’t gotten it through my thick skull that I’m 65. Every now and then, it’ll start bubbling. ‘You’ve got a couple of matches left.’ I’m still not ruling it out. It pissed me off (to watch Tully Blanchard wrestle). I wanted to jump him when he came to the back, but he was out there signing autographs. I was so proud of him.

