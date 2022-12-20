The legendary Jake Roberts would have loved to manage two top acts in AEW.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his love of the Lucha Bros and Miro during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where The Snake states that he could have added an extra dynamic and make those great acts even greater. He also gives his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, and whether a pairing with the Mad King would have created fireworks. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Would have loved to manage the Lucha Bros and former TNT champion Miro:

Oh for sure. I mean the [Lucha Brothers], I think I would have been great with them. There’s other people too I mean. Miro, I think I would have been good with Miro.

On potentially getting paired with Eddie Kingston:

It would’ve been an interesting pair for sure. Eddie works his ass off and I appreciate that.

