On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed plans he had to form a heel faction during his in-ring days, revealing that he wish he could have started the group with fellow wrestling legends Mick Foley and Terry Fun. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Names Mick Foley and Terry Funk as two men he wishes he could have been in a faction with:

Definitely would’ve liked to have worked with Mick [Foley]. I think our styles would’ve matched up pretty damn good, and I don’t think anybody would’ve gotten in the way. I would’ve liked to have seen Terry Funk in there as a threesome. Make him the ‘Godfather of Style’ or something, I don’t know. You’ve got Terry Funk, would’ve been great to be in there.

But who did Roberts pick for the final member of the faction?

[The] Berzerker. He would’ve been good to be in there.

