Jake Something has confirmed his departure from Impact Wrestling.

Jake took to Twitter today to announce that he is officially a free agent. This comes after his loss to Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel at Saturday’s Sacrifice event.

“I am officially a free agent. So here is my official statement on the subject: I’m just getting started,” he wrote.

Jake thanked Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and the company in a follow-up tweet.

“Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING and @ScottDAmore for taking the chance on me, and helping me learn and grow so much. Much love to the entire locker room, a true family,” he added.

It was reported back in mid-January that Something was expected to become a free agent as his contract was expiring at the end of February, unless a new deal was reached. His deal reportedly up on February 28, but he had one outstanding date and that was Sacrifice. Jake did not work Sunday’s Impact TV tapings.

It was reported after Sacrifice Jake ended his Impact run on good terms, and will likely be welcomed back in the future. It was also noted that this departure does not necessarily mean the end of the two sides working together if they can reach an agreement in the future.

Something, who began wrestling back in 2014, worked a few dates with Impact in 2017 and 2018 but signed with the company in 2019. He was previously known as Cousin Jake of The Deaners, with Cody Deaner, but changed his ring name to Jake Something in early 2021. He has also worked indie dates while signed with Impact. Jake continues to take bookings via [email protected]

There’s no word yet on if AEW, WWE or NJPW might have interest in Jake, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweets below:

