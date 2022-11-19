Pro-wrestling star Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide variety of industry-related subjects, including his thoughts on working for AEW on their Youtube series Dark, and how important it is for wrestlers to create opportunities for themselves within the pro-wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview are below.
On creating opportunities for himself in the industry:
I just shot some e-mails. I did the same thing I’ve been doing my whole career. If I wanted something to happen, I put myself in those situations. I jumped in every car I could. I sent every e-mail I could. Even when I got started with IMPACT, it was literally there was an open seat in a car and I drove 17 hours to Florida and I didn’t have anything booked, but then I was in a match with Bobby Lashley and then Bobby Lashley grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hey, let’s sign him.’ You’ve got to make opportunities for yourself. That’s just what I tried to do.
Says he had a good experience working in AEW:
It was cool because it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, eventually you’re gonna step into a new area. Even if I’ve been around pretty much that whole locker room anyway, it’s their area, right? So when I walked in, you don’t know what you’re going to get. But when I walked in everyone showed me a lot of respect. It was very cool and there was a lot of people who were super welcoming and inviting. I’ve got a lot of friends there. It was really cool. It felt good. I think of all the places I’ve been so far though, IMPACT felt like a home, but New Japan right now feels like a good fit. Everything feels really good there.