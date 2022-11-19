Pro-wrestling star Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide variety of industry-related subjects, including his thoughts on working for AEW on their Youtube series Dark, and how important it is for wrestlers to create opportunities for themselves within the pro-wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview are below.

On creating opportunities for himself in the industry:

I just shot some e-mails. I did the same thing I’ve been doing my whole career. If I wanted something to happen, I put myself in those situations. I jumped in every car I could. I sent every e-mail I could. Even when I got started with IMPACT, it was literally there was an open seat in a car and I drove 17 hours to Florida and I didn’t have anything booked, but then I was in a match with Bobby Lashley and then Bobby Lashley grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hey, let’s sign him.’ You’ve got to make opportunities for yourself. That’s just what I tried to do.

Says he had a good experience working in AEW: