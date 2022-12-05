The latest guest to appear on the Wrestling Winedown program was former IMPACT star Jake Something, who spoke with the publication about what he has planned next for his career, a decision he is not even certain of yet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he isn’t entirely sure what is next for his career but that he definitely wants to go to a place that feels the best:

I don’t even know. I want it all, right. So I just want to make sure that I go wherever feels the best [and] fits the best. I’m having a good time doing what I’m doing what I’m doing now. I like being able to do whatever I want. Eventually, I’ll sign something, but I don’t know what it’s gonna be. I love working with New Japan, I love doing all the independents, I love the little stuff I did with AEW, I love the stuff I did with IMPACT. WWE would be super cool. I’ve worked with a lot of people in WWE. So I think that I have a lot of possibilities, and I just don’t know what’s the right fit yet. But we’ll see what happens.

How he’s not rushing any plans:

I’m not even rushing it because I have a lot of things on the horizon, a lot of little talks I’ve been doing, so I just kinda gotta see what feels right.

