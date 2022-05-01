Fightful Select has released a new report regarding a former IMPACT talent working this weekend’s AEW Dark tapings.

According to the report, Jake Something has been planned for the tapings as far back as mid-April. His contract with IMPACT expired back in February, but he worked through the company’s Sacrifice event on March 5th. Since his departure he has been very active on the indie scene, specifically in the Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana territories.

The publication adds that Something’s departure from IMPACT was handled well by both sides. Whether his stint in AEW becomes long-term remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates and spoilers on the tapings.