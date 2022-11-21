Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Jake Something recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about his career up until this point, which includes his thoughts on working for IMPACT, how excited he is for his unknown future, and how he started getting dates for NJPW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he loved his run in IMPACT but is excited for what the future holds:

I loved IMPACT. It was really cool. But, you know, it was time. You know the very generic thing where everyone says. ‘You gotta better yourself and see what else is out there?’ That’s essentially what I did and it’s been very fruitful since I left. So I’m just gonna keep seeing what happens and I gotta lot of maybes in the future. So I’m excited. I’m excited to see where it goes. It was awesome. It wasn’t like they didn’t offer me a deal. They did. But you gotta see what else is out there. Because if not then twenty years go down and you’re like, ‘Oh, shoot. What if?’ I don’t ever want to do ‘What if?’

How he started working with NJPW: