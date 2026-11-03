Jake “The Snake” Roberts is setting the record straight.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently made headlines after revealing during an appearance on Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour that he had re-signed with WWE and would be doing some work for the company.

The comments sparked speculation about a potential new role for the 71-year-old wrestling legend, who parted ways with AEW earlier this year.

Roberts has since released a video clarifying his situation, explaining that his involvement with WWE will be limited to autograph signings, fan appearances and occasional trading card projects.

“I talked about going back to work for the WWE. Yeah, in some capacity, and that capacity is real simple — signing autographs,” Roberts explained. “I went to SummerSlam and signed some autographs, and I do some Topps cards here and there. And I enjoy doing it. Just like coming out and seeing you guys, signing autographs for you and taking pictures. I’m not under contract — by no way, no means.”

Roberts previously appeared at a WWE fan event during SummerSlam week in Minneapolis. Although he indicated that he is not under a regular WWE contract, he has maintained a Legends agreement with the company in the past, including during his time with AEW.

In addition to clearing up his WWE status, Roberts addressed concerns regarding his health after fans noticed him using supplemental oxygen during the recent interview.

Roberts, who has battled COPD and emphysema, revealed that he has now gone five weeks without smoking cigarettes after maintaining the habit for approximately 50 years.

The veteran performer explained that he intends to remain cigarette-free and is hopeful about undergoing a medical procedure once he reaches the six-month mark. According to Roberts, the procedure could potentially allow him to stop relying on supplemental oxygen.

Roberts acknowledged that both genetics and his longtime smoking habit contributed to his respiratory issues, referring to himself as a “fool” for continuing to smoke for so many years.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, Roberts joined AEW during the promotion’s early years and made occasional television appearances as a manager, most notably alongside Lance Archer.