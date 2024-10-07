After being acknowledged on AEW programming for the first time in a while over the weekend, Jake “The Snake” Roberts appears to be on the comeback trail.

During AEW Collision on October 5, Don Callis approached “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and asked if he was still managed by the WWE Hall of Fame legend. Archer, fresh off of beating up some random nearby people, told Callis “Yes” and walked off.

While talking with Justin of The Wrestling Classic for a new interview, Roberts confirmed he is still with AEW and teased a return.

“It’s still going well, I’m still there,” Roberts said of his AEW status. “We’re just not doing much.”

Roberts continued, “I love it there. I love Tony Khan, man. Right now, he’s trying to do so much, he’s got a stable of wrestlers like no other.”

Later in the interview, Roberts was asked if fans will see him back on AEW programming any time soon.

“Oh yeah,” he replied. “Yeah.”