WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has undergone heart ablation surgery.

Roberts’ wife, Cheryl Roberts, shared the news on social media Tuesday morning, May 13th, noting that the procedure was scheduled for earlier that day. She posted a photo of Jake resting in a hospital bed and asked fans for support.

“Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning,” Cheryl wrote on Instagram. “Calling all prayer warriors — good vibes and well wishes are welcomed and appreciated.”

Roberts has dealt with various health challenges in the past, but thanks to the support of longtime friend Diamond Dallas Page, he has enjoyed a more stable and healthy lifestyle in recent years. He remains active in the wrestling world as part of All Elite Wrestling, where he serves as an on-screen manager.