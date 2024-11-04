As we reported earlier this morning here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, a Reddit user posted a thread in r/SquaredCircle on Sunday night to remind fans that Jacob Fatu stiffed a charity organization known as Jake’s Network Of Hope out of $2,633 after canceling a booking. As of now, Fatu has not repaid the amount.

The thread received an answer from the person that originally spread the news. The person said Fatu had still not paid back the amount owed.

Jake’s Network Of Hope has sent a statement to Sports Illustrated to announce that they are still addressing this manner privately with Fatu. The statement reads as follows,

“Jacob Fatu and our organization are addressing this matter privately, beginning with a phone call and heartfelt apology back in May. While the full amount owed hasn’t yet been repaid, we appreciated Jacob’s acknowledgment. It can be tough to face up to your wrongdoings, and we commend him for taking steps toward confronting his.”

Mark Henry says going to be working on an episode of “Dark Side of the Ring“.

During a recent interview with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the World’s Strongest Man announced that he’ll be working on an episode surrounding Tony Atlas. He said,

“I just confirmed today that I’m doing the ending of the documentary on JYD [Junkyard Dog]. I’m gonna be talking about his life. I did ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ that’s coming out here pretty soon, and I never did ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ because I didn’t agree with ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ because I thought it was too much of an expose of the bad side of wrestling. But I told them, I said, ‘You know what, man, I can’t do it.’ They said, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Because of the way that I feel about it.’ I said if y’all ever put a silver lining on it and ended some of those things with the good of people, then I would do it. Especially the way y’all paint Black people. Y’all don’t paint Black people in a positive light on these shows. They said, ‘So if we allowed you to help produce it, you would do it?’ I said, ‘Yup.’ So I did Tony Atlas, and Tony Atlas is coming out soon. When you see ‘Dark Side of the Ring: Tony Atlas,’ man, that shit is awesome. It’s gonna be the best one. I’m not saying that because it’s me. I’m saying it because I told the truth. His life is tragic. Tony became who he became because he was not loved. His family threw him away….He just had talent. He just happened to be extremely talented, and he was able to succeed in spite of it. That’s the story that I talk about, the strength that he had to persevere and to be who he became, and how he failed. Yeah, he failed. But he got up. It’s a beautiful story.”