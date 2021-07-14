The upcoming horror movie “Jakob’s Ladder” starring former WWE champion CM Punk will be premiering on the streaming service Shudder in one month (August 19th).

Shudder issued the following press release back in February announcing that they had acquired the rights to the film ahead of its premiere at the South by Southwest film festival, one of the most prestigious festivals in the industry. You can check out the old release below.

LOS ANGELES (February 18, 2021) – RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, have acquired the North American rights to the horror film, JAKOB’S WIFE, ahead of its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. RLJE Films plans to release the film in theaters and on Demand on April 16, 2021 and Shudder will premiere the film on its platform in later in the year. Shudder has also acquired UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights.

Directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor), he co-wrote the film with Mark Steensland (The Special) and Kathy Charles (Castle Freak). JAKOB’S WIFE stars Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You’re Next), Larry Fessenden (Habit, Stake Land), Nyisha Bell (Coming 2 America), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Sarah Lind (Wolfcop), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2, Vamp), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun, The Conjuring 2), and Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk, Girl on the Third Floor).

“We’re thrilled to acquire JAKOB’S WIFE ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we’re confident JAKOB’S WIFE will be well received at the festival.”

In JAKOB’S WIFE, Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

JAKOB’S WIFE is an AMP production, produced by Bob Portal (It Came From The Desert), Inderpal Singh (The Hoarder), Barbara Crampton (Beyond The Gates) and Stevens. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and Emily Gotto from Shudder negotiated the deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.

