James Ellsworth says a planned match with Daniel Bryan at SmackDown 1000 was scrapped because of Bryan’s upcoming heel turn. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, he recalled a proposed route back onto WWE television after Paige fired him on SmackDown.

Ellsworth described the anniversary show as his final contracted event. He said he and Bryan were preparing to go over their match when the plan changed.

“They were going to have me wrestle Daniel Bryan with AJ as the referee, and if I win this match, I get my job back.”

Ellsworth said he was told Vince McMahon didn’t want to do the match because Bryan would be turning heel. Having Bryan beat him up, he explained, would have pushed the crowd toward treating Bryan as a babyface.

He recalled being excited to work with Bryan, whom he praised for being kind to him backstage. Despite the cancellation, Ellsworth said he had no hard feelings and accepted that television plans could change.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.