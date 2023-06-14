There will be a second season of the HBO series, Peacemaker, but fans will be waiting a while for it.

James Gunn directed and wrote the show, starring John Cena, who was part of The Suicide Squad that was also written and directed by Gunn.

The first season premiered in January 2022. Speaking on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn was asked when the second season would be released.

“’Peacemaker’’s coming back right after ‘Superman.’ That’s my next thing, go straight from Superman to Peacemaker. ‘Waller’ is first, and ‘Waller’ is a lot of the same people from ‘Peacemaker.’

H/T to Wrestlezone