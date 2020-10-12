During an interview with Entrevista Special, James Storm spoke about his brief stay in NXT back in 2015. Here’s what he had to say:

It was really cool to go down there. Because everyone treated with me with respect, from the very top to the guy that hasn’t even made the NXT roster yet, the guys who are still training at the Performance Center. I mean, they have a really good system there and the guys there are really respective of the guys who came before them. It was a lot of fun. And also, to see how they do things there. I mean, it was unreal to see the kind of things they do at the Performance Center.

Credit: Entrevista Special. H/T 411Mania.