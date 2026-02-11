When news breaks that a figure tied to so many formative memories is gone, the reaction is rarely confined to one industry. The passing of James Van Der Beek at just 48 has prompted an outpouring of grief far beyond Hollywood, including from members of the professional wrestling world who considered him part of their extended circle.

Van Der Beek, best known for his starring role on Dawson’s Creek and his performance in Varsity Blues, died on February 11 following a battle with colorectal cancer. His family confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.” The statement described his final days as filled with “courage, faith, and grace,” and asked for privacy as loved ones mourn.

Among those honoring him publicly was former WWE star Stacy Keibler, who shared an intimate reflection on social media about spending time with the actor during his final days. Her tribute was less about celebrity and more about presence.

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life,” Keibler wrote. She described how time seemed to slow down when faced with its fragility. “When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow.”

Keibler’s message painted a portrait of quiet strength, recalling conversations at sunset and what she framed as a spiritual acceptance of fate. “You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart.” She added that his smile never faded, even during his most difficult moments, and concluded with a sentiment that resonated widely: “We may have lost a good one here on earth… but heaven gained something extraordinary.”