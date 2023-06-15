Jamie Hayter gives her thoughts on CM Punk returning to AEW.

The former women’s champion spoke about the Second City Saint during an interview with METRO a couple of days ahead of the AEW Collision premiere in Chicago. Hayter begins by discussing some of her personal interactions with Punk, stating that he is a wealth of knowledge and has always been very kind to her.

From my experience with him, he was always very, very pleasant. Very helpful, and I always had really great conversations with him about wrestling. He’s a wealth of knowledge because he’s been in the business for so long, and he’s got extensive experience. You’d kind of be a fool not to want to pick his brain and not want to work with the guy. He knows what he’s doing!

Hayter continued her praise of Punk by calling him one of the industry’s most gripping performers. She adds that regardless of the ALL OUT 2022 drama she thinks he’s still a worthy asset that can put butts in seats for AEW.

He was one of the most gripping performers in professional wrestling. The Summer of Punk, all of that, everyone was so into it and there was a reason why he was the most popular wrestler. To be honest, I would say he’s still incredibly popular now, regardless of the All Out stuff and the drama. He’s still a big name and he’s still wanted in the business. You know what? It’s not my company. I can’t speak for everybody, but I wouldn’t have an issue with it. If it’s gonna be good for the company, then I’m all for it. If it’s gonna put butts in seats, if it’s gonna get people to watch, then absolutely!

