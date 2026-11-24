Jamie Hayter is setting the record straight regarding her current status with AEW.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has been absent from television alongside Alex Windsor since The Brawling Birds dropped the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships to Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron) at AEW Full Gear.

The loss brought an end to their 76-day reign, which included one successful title defense.

Their absence has led to speculation among fans that Hayter may be dealing with another injury.

Earlier this month, EVE Pro Wrestling announced that Hayter and Windsor were unable to compete for the promotion after getting banged up during AEW Blood & Guts. Hayter also missed a couple of weeks of action in October due to injury.

In response to a fan on social media, however, Hayter made it clear that she is not currently injured.

“I’m not injured!!! 😫” Hayter wrote.

There is currently no word on when Hayter or Windsor will return to AEW television.

Meanwhile, Statlander and Cameron are scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships against Divine Dominion on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.