Jamie Hayter is still your AEW Women’s Champion.

Hayter defeated Saraya and Ruby Soho in a triple-threat match at this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view. The champ trapped Soho in a crucifix pin while Saraya was knocked out.

However, that’s not all that happened. After the match ended Toni Storm and Saraya attacked Hayter and stomped her down. Britt Baker came to the rescue but Ruby Soho would officially align herself with Saraya and Storm and attack Baker and the champ.

This is setting up a rumored multi-woman match between the AEW Homegrown talent and the Outsiders, which will will happen at a future date.

