Jamie Hayter is back.

The former women’s champion has been out of action for well over a year due to an injury that has kept her sidelined since the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing. On today’s AEW All In pre-show, Hayter interrupted a promo by Saraya and received a huge ovation from the London crowd. She would take out Saraya’s lackey, Harley Cameron, with a huge lariat.

Excalibur noted on commentary that Hayter plans on getting revenge on everyone that helped cause her injury, which would include Saraya and current AEW women’s champion, Toni Storm.