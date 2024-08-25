Jamie Hayter is back.
The former women’s champion has been out of action for well over a year due to an injury that has kept her sidelined since the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing. On today’s AEW All In pre-show, Hayter interrupted a promo by Saraya and received a huge ovation from the London crowd. She would take out Saraya’s lackey, Harley Cameron, with a huge lariat.
Former #AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter has returned to #AEW!
Watch #AEWAllInLondon ZERO HOUR right now!
https://t.co/MDEOUB0J0P@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/xxzxitqjw6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Excalibur noted on commentary that Hayter plans on getting revenge on everyone that helped cause her injury, which would include Saraya and current AEW women’s champion, Toni Storm.