Fightful Select is reporting that MVP was not backstage at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will both be taking some time off after AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Thekla has been locked in a heated rivalry with Queen Aminata. Whenever the two appear on AEW programming, tensions flare both inside and outside the ring.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour, Megan Bayne teamed with Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart) to defeat Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander.

Later in the night, Aminata and Thekla were shown brawling backstage, with the fight spilling out to the entrance ramp. Just as Aminata began to gain the upper hand, Skye Blue and Julia Hart rushed in to back up their Triangle of Madness partner.

The three-on-one advantage quickly overwhelmed Aminata — until the surprise return of Jamie Hayter in her home country of England. The former AEW Women’s World Champion stormed the scene, evening the odds and standing tall alongside Aminata.

Hayter had been absent from AEW since May following an injury at Double or Nothing.