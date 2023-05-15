Jamie Hayter has a funny confession about AEW’s upcoming All In London event from Wembley Stadium.

The women’s world champion spoke about the milestone event during a recent chat with City A.M.’s Will Cooling. She, like many other wrestlers and fans, was ecstatic about hearing the news of AEW’s debut show in London taking place from such a legendary venue. However, she initially thought that Tony Khan had confused Wembley Stadium with Wembley Arena, which is also a famous venue for professional wrestling.

I thought they had gotten it confused with Wembley Arena, which in its own right has hosted great professional wrestling shows. But nope, it’s the stadium. I was gobsmacked. I was elated. I was nervous.

Good news for Hayer, Wembley Stadium has a much larger capacity than Wembley Arena and tickets for the event have been moving like crazy. You can check out Tony Khan and other top AEW stars reaction to surpassing 60,000 tickets sold by clicking here.

