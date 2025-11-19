Jamie Hayter shared a photo on social media showing off the chipped tooth she suffered during the inaugural Women’s Blood & Guts match at last week’s special AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts show from Greensboro, North Carolina.

In her video blog, Queen Aminata also touched on the Women’s Blood & Guts match and how she wasn’t able to gain medical clearance to compete in it as originally planned.

I was watching you guys all crying in my heart cause I wanted to be part of it so bad. I still can’t process it honestly cause I was watching in Gorilla and I had so many emotions like in my head and my body. I was so mad and sad and frustrated that I wasn’t part of the match but the girls were doing so freaking amazing that I was happy and excited at the same time. I just wanted to be in there and just bleed and do all this crazy amazing stuff that they were doing, but at the same time I was supporting my girls too. I am super duper proud of all of us. Like, thank you AEW. Thank you for supporting women wrestling. I hope we do it next year again. I hope I’m part of it next year. I don’t even want to do regular matches anymore. I just want to do these type of matches. I just want to bleed and bump on chairs and tables and the floor. But here’s the thing, I got to take care of my neck. I have to protect my neck.

