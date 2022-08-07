This evening’s AEW Battle of the Belts III television special saw Thunder Rosa successfully defend the women’s championship in a hard-hitting matchup against Jamie Hayter. The bout was well-received, but that doesn’t mean both women came out unscathed.

Hayter reportedly suffered a broken nose at one point in the matchup, which forced her to miss her planned appearances at Icons of Wrestling. Fightful Select later confirmed the injury with AEW. It is not currently known whether she will miss any time.

The entire Battle of the Belts III was taped last night in Grand Rapids following a live session of Rampage. Full results to that show can be found here.