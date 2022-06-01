AEW star Jamie Hayter recently spoke with WhatCulture about the possibility of joining the Blackpool Combat Club, and how much she has enjoyed learning from the great William Regal since he joined the promotion back in March. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether she would be interested in joining the Blackpool Combat Club:

“Yes, absolutely. I would love to be. If I wasn’t with Britt, I would be gunning to go to the BCC. It’s just because they kick ass. That’s my shit. They do the stuff I love doing. I’m a bit rough around the edges and things like that, like a usual British person is. I would love to be under their wing and learn from them and be more of a lethal weapon. I’ll be the new Steve Blackman [laughs].”

On learning from William Regal backstage:

“It’s fantastic. Especially being here, all we want to do is learn. Everybody just wants to get better and put out a really good product for TV, which we do, but personally, if I want to improve, you want to pick these people’s brains like a Regal, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, all these amazing performers and people who have been in the business for such a long time. You can just go up to them and talk. It’s crazy. I never thought I could go up to Regal and be like, ‘I’d like to pick your brain about something. What do you think about this?’ It’s great and very handy. In the short time of being here, I have learned a lot and made the most of the fact that there are so many incredible people there.”

