Jamie Hayter rocked Wembley Stadium with her surprise return at AEW All In: London 2024 “Zero Hour” over the weekend, tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, she has her first match back.

On Tuesday, AEW President Tony Khan announced the Dynamite return bout for former AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter, as she will be squaring off against Harley Cameron in one-on-one action on this week’s AEW All In: London 2024 post-show.

“After her return Wembley Stadium, Jamie Hayter will wrestle for the first time in over one year, on her path to payback from those who took her title [plus] her profession, TOMORROW,” Khan wrote via X.

Scheduled for the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite in Champaign, Ill.:

* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

* Bryan Danielson will address his future