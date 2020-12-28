During an appearance on WINCLY, Jamie Iovine spoke on how Interscope Records almost purchased ECW. Here’s what was said:

There’s also that whole thing where Paul Heyman revealed in an interview, of course, I’ll leave it to him to reveal because we didn’t say much, until he talked about it, that Interscope was one of the lists of people who was interested in buying ECW before it went out of business. I met Paul Heyman the first time, God, I had to have been 15 – 16 years old back when ECW was starting, right after the TNN deal went through, and they were needing money.

And my old man was one of the people interested. It didn’t end up happening because it just didn’t seem like it was going to work out, and WWE had a better offer.