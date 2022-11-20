Jamie Noble issued a statement on his social media channels today announcing that he will be wrestling his last WWE match on Sunday December 11th from the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble does say there’s “possibly” a chance he competes again, but that this will for certain be his last go for the “greatest company of all time.”

It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!

Noble last competed for WWE back in 2015 as a member of J&J security. December 11th is a Sunday so this will be a WWE House Show. See his full statement below.