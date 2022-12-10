WWE Producer Jamie Noble is set to wrestle his final match at Saturday’s WWE live event in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

Saxton recently spoke to Byron Saxton about his career and the retirement match, as seen in the video below. He said he’s super excited, and commented on visiting the same venue, the Charleston Civic Center, as a kid, and watching WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

“I’m super excited,” Noble said of the match. “As a kid, we’d go all the time, but it was more Crockett Promotions. So you know, it would be Dusty, Flair, and my favorite, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. So everything just kind of fell in line, and I’m super excited. I’m glad it’s in West Virginia, glad everybody jumped on board, and I’m ready to go.”

Noble was then asked how his body is feeling. He revealed how he’s trained with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey to prepare for the match.

“Good,” Noble said. “When I looked at the dates and was trying to get everything ready, I was worried about a training camp and how I’d hold up, but it’s been great. It’s obviously rough getting used to going at it, and some of these guys over here… Regal’s kid, Drew Gulak has came in. It’s been challenging, but I feel like I’m there, I feel like they got me ready. I plan on killing it.”

Saxton then asked Noble about his career and legacy, and how he wants to be remembered. Noble said he just wanted to be remembered as one who “played it forward” and tried to help everyone. He mentioned how he enjoys working with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

“Just that I played it forward,” Noble said. “I tried to help everybody, you know what I mean? Tried to be a good coach. Try to be a mentor. Just try to teach and live through them. I love helping Seth and Finn… I just want to be remembered as that guy that passed it along and helped everybody as much as I could.”

Finally, Noble was asked what message he has for the fans as he prepares to wrestle his last match.

“Thank them for their support, you know what I mean? Especially being there tomorrow,” he said. “I’m just going to kill it, I’m excited. I appreciate everybody coming out… the phone has been blowing up, and lots of messages, tons of support from other athletes. So, I’m just super excited, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Noble also discussed the pet raccoon he recently adopted. You can see the full interview below.

Noble began wrestling back in 1995 after being trained by Dean Malenko and Bill Weaver. He had runs with WWE, WCW, NJPW, and ROH, then announced his retirement in November 2009 due to injuries following a back injury suffered while wrestling Sheamus on the November 2, 2009 RAW. Noble began working as a WWE Producer that same year, but continued to make several appearances for the company. Noble, a one-time ROH World Champion and one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, has not wrestled since the June 8, 2015 RAW, where he and Joey Mercury were defeated by Seth Rollins.

