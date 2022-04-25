The newly formed Women’s Wrestling Army (created by Maria Kanellis) has announced on Twitter that rising indie star Janai Kai, who fans recognize from AEW and TERMINUS, will be competing at the promotion’s first event on May 1st from the Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWA also announced that Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino will be on commentary for the show.

The Kick Demon @Janai_Kai has joined the Women’s Wrestling Army this Sunday, May 1st at @fetemusic for our debut show!!! Tickets: @ShopIWTV pic.twitter.com/GoLVe7LOah — WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 25, 2022

Kai joins IMPACT Knockouts champion Steelz, NWA women’s tag champions The Hex, and Trish Adora as the first announced talents for the event. Stay tuned for more information, including match details.