Pro-wrestling star Janai Kai recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about a wide variety of subjects, including her thoughts on working against Jade Cargill on AEW Rampage, and how she hopes to make another appearance for AEW when they come through her hometown of Washington DC. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reflects on her AEW Rampage match with Jade Cargill, knew she had to make the most out of the short time she had:

Yeah [the AEW Rampage spot gave me more exposure] and this is actually another thing I learned from Santana [Garrett] is that when you know you’re not gonna get a lot of time, make the most of it and so, the way that I handled myself and did everything in the ring for that little time, that was all Santana in my head telling me, ‘Okay, make sure you pose well. Make sure you circle the ring how you usually circle the ring. At least circle your style in one way and that will get some sort of attention’ so that’s what I did and it honestly worked because if I had not did the pose or circled the ring like how I usually [do] then I just would have been another random person to be honest, because when I go on Twitter, everyone was saying how cool I was. I was like, ‘I have like three seconds in the ring’ but they were just talking about everything else detail-wise. I was like, ‘Okay. So this is what Santana meant and this is how it actually does work out’ so, yeah. I think with that overall experience, you know, it is what it is but I’m so thankful that I knew how to handle it.

Says she’s hoping to work with AEW when they come to DC next week since she is from the area: