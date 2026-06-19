Janel Grant, the former WWE employee currently engaged in an ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company, is set to receive an Advocacy in Action Award from the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence in September.

The organization announced Grant as one of its 2026 honorees, citing her work with the Alliance to share her story of alleged abuse at the hands of McMahon, as well as the mental toll stemming from the non-disclosure agreement at the center of her lawsuit.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence described Grant as an “incredibly kind, empathetic, and brave woman” using her platform to push for legislative reform around how NDAs are used to silence survivors.

Congratulations to Janel Grant, one of our 2026 Advocacy in Action Award Winners! Janel is a survivor of workplace sexual assault and trafficking who was silenced by a nondisclosure agreement she was forced to enter into with a CT corporation. Since then, she has been instrumental in advocating for the passage of legislation to limit the use of NDAs when they silence survivors, using advocacy to frame NDA reform as a matter of supporting and protecting human rights. Janel is an incredibly kind, empathetic, and brave woman who believes in the power of being the light you want to see and in people showing up for one another. She is committed to developing a new framework that establishes standards for effectively addressing the complex intersections of power dynamics, coercive control, and mental health.

We can’t wait to honor her at this fall’s Annual Breakfast. Make plans to join us on September 11!

Janel Grant surfaced via social media and posted the following response: