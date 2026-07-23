Janel Grant has broken her silence for the first time since her lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE was ordered to private arbitration.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (see post below), Grant did not directly address the legal proceedings but shared a personal update, admitting that she has “been struggling” in recent months while thanking those who have continued to support her.

“It happened to be a perfect storm of everything and all at once. Thank you for checking in with me and for your patience,” she wrote, adding that it’s “completely ok” for people to continue reaching out and sending messages to her.

Grant went on to express her appreciation for the support she has received, saying those interactions have helped her through difficult moments. She also referenced an Anderson Cooper podcast about grief while reflecting on the impact of those conversations.

“These profound and meaningful exchanges have helped me feel less alone,” she continued.

She concluded the post by explaining that despite the challenges she’s faced, she remains committed to moving forward.

“I believe that making a difference in the world begins with how we show up in it,” she wrote. “I have been outside 5 times this year. But here I am. And I’m still showing up to be part of the solution.”

Grant filed her lawsuit in January 2024 against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual assault, sex trafficking and abuse. The complaint also included allegations involving other WWE executives’ alleged knowledge of the situation, as well as claims involving Brock Lesnar. Laurinaitis was later dismissed from the lawsuit.

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