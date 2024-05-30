The Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE has been delayed.

Janel Grant delayed the lawsuit per the request of the Justice Department.

Her legal team representative, Ann Callis released the following statement regarding the matter to Bloomberg:

“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation. We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps.”

According to reports, the stay is expected to last approximately six months, a Bloomberg source stated.

Additionally, the United States government filed paperwork in the lawsuit for Janel Grant vs. Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis, adding the government as an “interested party” in the lawsuit.

The official filing reads as follows:

To the Clerk of this Court and all parties of record: In addition to counsel already of record, please enter my appearance as counsel for the United States of America, Sarah Mortazavi, Assistant United States Attorney. Respectfully submitted, Damian Williams United States Attorney /s/ Sarah Mortazavi Assistant United States Attorney United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York 26 Federal Plaza New York, New York 10278