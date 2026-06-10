Janel Grant is pushing back against claims that she was involved in the anonymous emails that ultimately led to the WWE Board of Directors investigating Vince McMahon in 2022.

On Wednesday, Grant took to social media to deny any role in sending the emails and disputed several allegations contained within them (see post below).

The messages were sent anonymously to WWE board members in the spring of 2022 and raised allegations regarding McMahon’s relationship with a former employee, as well as alleged hush-money payments.

The first email, dated March 30, 2022, stated:

“To Whom it May Concern,

“My friend worked at WWE. She is [REDACTED] and we live homeless for a while on percs etc. Etc. We went to get cleaned up together and she met chief chairman Vince McMahon not too long after that. Vince McMahon gave her a job and paid her one hundred thousand dollars every year until he started fucking her then he paid her two hundred thousand dollar a year he is 80 years old and took my friends soul just because he could. Vince McMahon gave her like a toy his friend John who works at WWE to John is 70 and her boss to. My friend was so scared so she quit after Vince McMahon and lawyer Jerry paid her millions of dollars to shut up I am going to the media as well I don’t want anything from from I just want the world to know the truth about this pervert.”

A second email followed on April 11, 2022:

“The board of directors for major company like wwe does not care that the old founder and his old sidekick johnny Laronitis took advantage of a [REDACTED] who only worked hard? She would be angry that I wrote this but I want no money. I am sending this out to your stock holders tomorrow and to all lawyers my friend worked with. The lawyers knows of the settlements investigate and you will see WWE paid for her silence. [REDCATED] is her name. Very good lady. Treated like an animal by Vince McMahon and Johnny Loronitis.”

Three days later, another anonymous message was reportedly sent:

“Deadspin is surprised that board of directors has not checked vince mcmahon s phone which will show all of his hurtful pictures back and forth to [REDACTED] these include pictures of his privates to a 25 year old employee and them in sex together and with Johnny in sex acts with her. Gross old men abusing a 25 year old.”

Grant addressed the contents of the emails directly in a lengthy Instagram post, disputing several of the claims and suggesting portions of the messages may have been based on information she had shared with coworkers that was later distorted.

“What never happened: No living on the street. No addictions to ‘percs.’ No rehab,” Grant wrote.

She continued:

“The spin: A friend? I see a trick to steer public perception. Homeless? I shared my background at work. Rehab? I shared my experience with grief counseling at work. Addiction? I shared that quitting nicotine lozenges wasn’t fun at work. I’m pretty sick over whether this is implying a revenge porn situation and whether it extends to Deadspin. I’m sick over whether this is implying I was being filmed and didn’t know it. I’m sick over whatever it is that I don’t know.”

Grant also shared screenshots containing excerpts from deposition transcripts involving WWE President Nick Khan and former WWE executive Frank Riddick. The testimony was reportedly given as part of the legal proceedings surrounding WWE’s merger transaction.

In addition, Grant posted a screenshot of WWE’s announcement naming Elisabeth Collins as the company’s new General Counsel, replacing Samira Shah. The screenshot was paired with an article referencing Shah’s departure from WWE and describing the circumstances surrounding her exit as “murky.”

The anonymous emails became a significant catalyst in the board’s investigation into McMahon, which ultimately led to widespread scrutiny of alleged misconduct and settlement agreements involving the former WWE Chairman.