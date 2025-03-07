Janel Grant has filed her response in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, opposing efforts by Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis to move her amended lawsuit to arbitration.

Grant’s attorneys criticized the Defendants’ objections, stating, “It is unsurprising that Defendants wish to avoid confronting the uncomfortable truths Ms. Grant raises in her Complaint.” They argued that the Amended Complaint should proceed in court, emphasizing, “Leave to amend should be granted.”

In their filing, Grant’s legal team detailed the abuse she allegedly suffered and the toxic culture within WWE that enabled misconduct. They also highlighted new developments since the case was paused for a federal investigation, including the SEC’s findings that McMahon engaged in a cover-up scheme, stating, “Defendants are not entitled to arbitrarily censor the complaint and suppress damaging facts.”

Addressing McMahon’s claims of prejudice, Grant’s attorneys countered, “Any reputational harm McMahon claims is no greater now than when Plaintiff filed her initial complaint.” They also pushed back on arguments that the amended filing was delayed, noting, “Defendant McMahon dismisses the federal government’s stay while it investigated his criminal conduct as an ‘inexplicable’ delay—an investigation he certainly knew about, as a target.”

With the DOJ lifting the stay, Grant now seeks to provide “a fuller picture of the case,” including the roles of those who facilitated her alleged abuse. Her attorneys argue that McMahon’s SEC settlement is “undeniably relevant,” as it reveals efforts to “conceal human trafficking” and silence multiple women.

Regarding allegations against Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness, Grant’s team asserted that the doctor “was paid by Ms. Grant’s abuser, was aware of her relationship with Defendant McMahon, and administered unknown treatments to her.” They further claimed that Colker is withholding medical records that could provide crucial evidence.

The Defendants will have the opportunity to respond before the court decides whether the case proceeds in court or is moved to arbitration.