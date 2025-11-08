The legal team representing Janel Grant has taken new action in Connecticut Superior Court, filing a motion of compliance aimed at compelling Dr. Carlon Colker to turn over discovery materials that have allegedly been withheld for months.

According to the motion, Grant’s attorneys argue that Dr. Colker and his medical practice, Peak Wellness, have failed to meet the obligations outlined in an earlier court order.

From the filing (see document excerpt in B.J. Bethal X posts embedded below):

“This Bill of Discovery process has now been pending for sixteen months, and the Bill of Discovery issued on August 12, 2025, three months ago. Defendants have produced just two records—an ‘audit log’ for Petitioner’s electronic medical file and a single text message. Defendants have not produced Ms. Grant’s payment records, despite being directly instructed to do so at the August 11, 2025 hearing.”

Grant’s legal team also issued an official statement, accusing Colker and Peak Wellness of delaying the discovery process:

“To date, Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness have engaged in persistent stalling tactics that have only prolonged this deeply painful process for Ms. Grant, and we have respectfully asked the court to intervene and compel compliance with our Bill of Discovery request once and for all.”

This latest filing follows Grant’s earlier requests from June, in which she sought access to communications between Colker, his staff, and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as WWE officials. Grant also requested travel logs, information on the intravenous treatments and supplements she received, Peak Wellness’ internal policies and procedures, and any available security footage showing her or McMahon at the clinic between March 1, 2019, and May 1, 2022.

Dr. Colker was previously named in Grant’s January 2024 lawsuit against Vince McMahon but is not listed as a defendant in that case. Grant’s attorneys have stated that she visited Colker’s Peak Wellness clinic more than sixty times between 2019 and 2022 at McMahon’s urging. They further allege that she was administered supplements and IV infusions without being informed of their specific contents.

Colker, for his part, continues to deny all wrongdoing. He maintains that Grant has already been given her complete medical records and, in May, filed a separate defamation lawsuit against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis.

The Connecticut Superior Court has not yet ruled on Grant’s latest motion.

BREAKING: Janel Grant filed a motion of compliance in Connecticut Superior Court today. Grant is asking the court to force Colker to hand over discovery items. According to the complaint has provided two of the requested items listed in discovery. pic.twitter.com/85Qt5ohEL7 — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) November 7, 2025