Janel Grant files a new motion in her battle against WWE and Vince McMahon.

On July 16th, attorneys representing former WWE employee Janel Grant submitted a pre-action discovery request against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Grant alleges that under Vince McMahon’s directive, she was referred to the clinic in November 2019, where she received undisclosed treatments, including medications and intravenous infusions.

In response, Colker filed a complaint denying any wrongdoing, arguing that the accusations had caused significant harm to his reputation. He described Grant’s actions as a deliberate “smear campaign” meant to support her widely known allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault involving WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

POST Wrestling reported that Grant has countered by filing a motion to dismiss Colker’s discovery request, seeking penalties in the process.

Grant’s legal team condemned Colker’s actions as a “desperate and bold attempt to silence a former patient looking into potential misconduct in her medical care.”

Vince McMahon also filed a motion to enforce a court-ordered stay, aiming to block Grant from requesting the records. He argued that Grant had breached the federal stay order by pursuing discovery against Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness. However, his motion was rejected on August 6th.

Earlier, on May 30th, Grant had agreed to a six-month pause in her lawsuit while a federal investigation into McMahon continued.